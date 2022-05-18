STMA baseball got the sweep in Lake Conference baseball May 16 at Minnetonka with 5-4 and 5-2 wins....this is a photo of Knights right fielder Hayden Olson trying to make a diving catch in the 5-4 win. He missed the catch, but quickly recovered to prevent a run from scoring
STMA baseball got the sweep in Lake Conference baseball May 16 at Minnetonka with 5-4 and 5-2 wins....this is a photo of Knights right fielder Hayden Olson trying to make a diving catch in the 5-4 win. He missed the catch, but quickly recovered to prevent a run from scoring
The Knights baseball team got to 9-4 on the season with a split against Eden Prairie, a win over Buffalo and a loss to Hopkins.
STMA started the week with a doubleheader May 9 against Eden Prairie and won one game.
The first game featured a much lower score as the Knights could not get much going offensively. Evan Saunders had a pair of hits and drove in the only run for the Knights in a 3-1 loss. All of Eden Prairie’s runs came in the fourth inning.
Hayden Frank pitched six innings in the loss, striking out seven batters.
The second game of the doubleheader saw the Knights break out on offense as they won 10-3.
The first two innings saw the Knights explode for five runs each to lead 10-2. The Eagles briefly led 2-0 before the Knights came to bat.
Matthew Maulik drove in three runs for the Knights in the contest. Hunter Palmer collected three hits.
Reid Barnard pitched four innings for the Knights in the win, striking out three batters.
Buffalo
The Knights had to wait until May 13 to play again due to storms and a gap in the schedule. When they did, they beat Buffalo with a combination of pitching and defense, and just enough offense in a 2-1 win.
Each team scored a run in the third inning, and the score remained the same until the fifth when the Knights finally broke the tie.
Zach Hlinsky pitched four innings and Reid Barnard pitched three, striking out six batters. Hunter Palmer had three hits and drove in a run for the Knights.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that these two teams always seem to battle when they play.
“Anytime that St. Michael-Albertville and Buffalo play, you just throw out the records,” he said.
Hopkins
The Hopkins Royals routed the Knights May 14 by a score of 13-2.
Things went south in a hurry for STMA, who surrendered multiple runs in the first four innings as the game went just five due to the mercy rule.
The Royals pounded out 15 hits to score 13 runs in quick fashion. The Knights scored their two runs in the first two innings but trailed 8-2 after the fact.
The Knights played Minnetonka in a doubleheader on Monday. They played Brainerd on Tuesday night. They played Edina on Wednesday. They play Sartell Friday, May 20, and Maple Grove Saturday, May 21.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.