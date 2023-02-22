Knights go 1-2, earn fifth win of season

The Knights hockey team defeated Elk River/Zimmerman, but lost to Edina and Minnetonka, moving their record to 5-18-2.
STMA played Elk River/Zimmerman on Feb. 14 and defeated them 8-3 for a fifth victory.
The Knights scored four times in the first period on Tuesday. The first goal came from Jacob Rokala (Tyler Jordan, Caleb Waller). Caleb Waller scored to make it 2-0. Brett Roos (Waller, Karson Raymond) made it 3-0 with a power-play goal and then Tyler Jordan (Rokala, Waller) made it 4-0.
Waller (Rokala, Raymond) scored to make the lead 5-0. Waller (Jack Johnson) then completed a hat trick with his third goal.
After Elk River/Zimmerman scored the next three goals, the Knights got a goal from Jordan (Rokala, Raymond) to make it 7-3.
Blake Couet (Johnson, Zak Wise) made it 8-3 with a goal early in the third period.
Owen Westerman made 35 saves.
Edina
The Knights fell behind Edina and never got back into the game, losing 6-2 on Feb. 16.
Edina scored the first five goals of the game before the Knights scored in the second period. Zak Wise scored to break the shutout and make the score 5-1.
Brett Roos (Waller, Raymond) scored on the power play in the third period to make the final score 6-2.
Minnetonka
STMA lost to Minnetonka in the regular season finale by a score of 6-2 on Feb. 18.
After neither team scored in the opening period, the Skippers scored the first five goals of the game, putting it out of reach.
Tyler Jordan scored twice to help the Knights avoid the shutout.
Knights assistant coach Chad Peterson said the game was out of character with how the team had played lately.
“It cost us dearly, to be honest with you.”
The Knights finished the regular season with a record of 5-18-2.
STMA traveled to Sartell to face Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday, Feb. 21, after press deadline.
