Knights go 1-2, earn fifth win of season

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Reme Lobitz skates in front of the Edina bench.

The Knights hockey team defeated Elk River/Zimmerman, but lost to Edina and Minnetonka, moving their record to 5-18-2.

STMA played Elk River/Zimmerman on Feb. 14 and defeated them 8-3 for a fifth victory.

