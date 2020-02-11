STMA boys’ hockey lost a nonconference game to Benilde-St. Margaret’s and then lost to Edina before defeating Hopkins to close out the penultimate week of the regular season.
Against the Red Knights, STMA found themselves down 2-0 after the first period. Luc Laylin (Dylan Blount) scored in the second period to make it 2-1 only for the Red Knights to score twice and make it a 4-1 game.
Laylin (Cody Kelly, Alec Waller) added one more in the third period as the Knights lost 7-2.
EDINA
On Thursday, a rough second period did the Knights in as they lost to Edina 4-1.
Zach Miller (Dylan Blount, Nick LaMere) scored in the first period to tie the game after the Hornets scored first. Then, in the second period, the Hornets scored three unanswered goals to take a 4-1 lead, which ended up being the final score.
The loss was STMA’s first conference defeat since losing to Eden Prairie in January.
HOPKINS
The Knights rebounded from a rough week with a 5-2 win over the Hopkins Royals on Saturday.
Despite outshooting the Royals 20-4 in the first period, the Knights could gain no separation. STMA got goals from Luc Laylin (Casy Laylin, Adam Flammang) and Cody Kelly (Conner Couet, L. Laylin), but were tied 2-2 at the end of the period.
Flammang gave the Knights the lead for good with a shorthanded goal in the second period. Later in the third, he scored on the power play (Couet, L. Laylin) to make it 4-2 and JP Johnson added an empty net goal (Nick LaMere, Alec Waller).
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team clinched an over .500 season against an extremely tough schedule, with Eden Prairie on the horizon.
“It gives us a chance to really get ready for the playoffs,” he said. “That’s going to be the type of team we’re going to have to beat.”
STMA finishes the regular season with a single game Thursday against Eden Prairie.
