With the Knights hockey team in search of its identity in 2021, the first two games were a struggle to say the least. STMA fell by a score of 7-2 against Benilde-St. Margaret’s on Jan. 14 on the road in the opener and lost 6-2 to Eden Prairie in the home opener.
Opening night was trouble for STMA from the opening period as the Red Knights tallied four goals and outshot the Knights by double. In the second period, BSM increased the lead to 6-0 before the Knights broke the shutout with goals from Jadon Wise (Zach Miller) and JP Johnson (Will Anderson, shorthanded).
The third period saw one more goal scored by the Red Knights, and STMA got no closer in the contest, falling in the opening game.
EDEN PRAIRIE
After losing in the opener, the Knights looked to regroup just two days later as they hosted Eden Prairie on Saturday afternoon.
Things went better in the opening period, but the Knights still fell behind and trailed the Eagles 2-0 after one period of play.
In the second period, the only goal scored came from Eden Prairie, extending the deficit to 3-0, which was the score after two periods.
In the third, the game got away from the Knights as the Eagles scored three times to take a 6-0 lead and put the game out of reach.
STMA managed to finish strong with a pair of goals in the third, one scored by Tyler Hansen and the other by Zach Miller.
Acting head coach Jason Johnson said that the challenging schedule was something the team was trying to embrace.
“I think most coaches would tell you that they want a tough schedule to help season their players and that’s what we feel like we’re doing,” he said.
With the loss the Knights fell to 0-2 on the season. They play at Moorhead on Thursday night, followed by a matinée at home against Buffalo on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.