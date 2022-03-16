The STMA Knights and Buffalo Bison met for the third time this season in the first round of the section tournament March 8. The two teams split their regular season meetings, and the third meeting involved the Bison as the top seed and the Knights as the eighth seed.
The seedings mattered little in this game, as both teams left everything on the court and gave a packed house a thrilling opening round contest and another memorable chapter in the rivalry. In the first half, the Knights kept things close until late in the half when the Bison got out to a 30-19 lead.
In the second half, the Knights came charging back and eventually tied the game at 41-41 with under ten minutes left. They stuck with the Bison throughout the entire second half, though Buffalo did get out to a 47-41 lead shortly after STMA had tied it. Even after that, the Knights got five quick points.
Down the stretch, the Knights kept getting points exactly when they needed them. A Johnny Tennyson three-point basket trimmed the deficit to three points late in the contest. Back and forth the teams went, but Buffalo could not pull away.
With 15 seconds left in the game, the Knights had a chance to tie and potentially force overtime, but Tennyson’s shot did not fall, and Nate Dahl made both free throws on the other end. Tennyson made one more basket, but the Knights ran out of time as Buffalo survived by a final score of 64-62, advancing to the next round of the playoffs.
Tennyson dropped 30 points on the Bison, with 22 coming in the second half of the contest. Carson Radke scored 13 points in the loss. In the end, the Knights outscored the Bison 43-34 in the second half.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the Knights and Bison knew each other well and went at it.
“They knew what we were doing, we knew what they were gonna do, credit to them for finding a way to make a few plays and win the game,” he said.
