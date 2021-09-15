Knights get win, tie in conference games

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
STMA soccer continued a successful start to the 2021 season with a victory over Buffalo on Tuesday night and a scoreless tie against Edina on Saturday afternoon.
The Knights traveled to Buffalo on Sept. 9 and played the early game at 5 p.m. In the first half, the only goal scored came from the Bison, who took a 1-0 lead and carried it into the halftime intermission.
STMA’s offense exploded in the second half for nine goals and the final score was 9-1 in favor of the Knights. Carter Miller led the way, scoring three of those goals. Fred Kpoto and Tyler Jordan each scored twice in the game. Dylan Anderson and Maverick Kneefe rounded out the scoring with a goal each.
Jacob Bakke made eight saves in goal for the Knights.
EDINA
After scoring nine times against Buffalo, the Knights came home for a game against the Edina Hornets on Sept. 11, who would have qualified for the state tournament in 2020 if one had been held.
The Knights lost to Edina twice last season but managed to keep them off the scoreboard on Saturday. They, however, also struggled to score over 80 minutes of regulation. The game went to a pair of overtimes, which failed to crown a winner, thus the game ended as a 0-0 tie.
Evan Sherk made 16 saves, working extra hard to keep Edina from scoring in the contest.
The Knights ended the day with a record of 2-1-1, good for third in the Lake Conference, and 3-1-1 overall.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that Edina is a championship program that knows how to win, so he was pleased his team kept up with them.
“It was a tight game, it was a good match, it was very challenging,” he said. “I think it really challenged my boys to play in this kind of weather because it’s hot and on turf it gets even hotter.”
STMA played up in Brainerd on Tuesday night. They play a doubleheader on the road at Minnetonka on Saturday, Sept. 18.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.