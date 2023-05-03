The Knights baseball team won two games, defeating Duluth East and Brainerd, and losing to Maple Grove and Moorhead.

STMA started the week with a loss to Maple Grove on April 24. The Knights trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning, when Kurtis Lekatz doubled to score the tying run. A bases-loaded walk later gave the Knights a 2-1 lead.

