The Knights baseball team won two games, defeating Duluth East and Brainerd, and losing to Maple Grove and Moorhead.
STMA started the week with a loss to Maple Grove on April 24. The Knights trailed 1-0 until the sixth inning, when Kurtis Lekatz doubled to score the tying run. A bases-loaded walk later gave the Knights a 2-1 lead.
Then, in the seventh, Maple Grove got a hit to score a pair of runs to make the score 3-2, which was also the final score of the contest.
The Knights had three hits in the game. Braden Intrieri pitched six innings.
Duluth East
The Knights hosted Duluth East on Tuesday, April 25. This time, the team was on the right side of a 3-2 game, getting its first win of the season.
Duluth East scored the game’s first run, but the Knights tied the game in the bottom of the second. Duluth East took the lead again in the sixth.
The game finished when Ryan Luster was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded, sending the winning run home for STMA’s first win of the season.
Kaleb Klinkhammer pitched seven innings and struck out three batters.
Brainerd
The Knights went on the road on Saturday, April 29, and split two games. The first game was a victory over Brainerd.
The Knights fell behind 5-1 after two innings and stayed in that position for most of the game. In the fifth inning, the team scored a single run. The very next inning, the team rallied for six runs to take an 8-5 lead.
Thomas Ohotto drove in a pair of runs. Joey Rathman pitched five innings and struck out eight batters.
Moorhead
The Knights concluded a busy week with a loss to Moorhead on the road, also on Saturday.
This time, the Knights took a 1-0 lead, only to lose it the next inning when Moorhead scored three times.
STMA responded with three runs to take the lead back. Moorhead then scored in the seventh inning to tie the game, sending it to extra innings.
The Spuds then scored again in the eighth inning for a walk-off win, sending the Knights to their fourth defeat of the season.
Thomas Ohotto had a pair of RBI in the game, and Dillon Glass had one. Braden Intrieri pitched 6 2/3 innings and struck out five batters.
The Knights played Chaska on Tuesday. They played Minnetonka on Wednesday.
The Knights play Hopkins on Thursday, May 4, and play a doubleheader against Buffalo on Friday, May 5.
