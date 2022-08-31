Knights football looks for return to tournament

(PHOTO BY Jake Schroer)

STMA 2022 graduate Owen Neros (3) and the Knights played Lakeville South in the state semifinal at US Bank Stadium last November.

The STMA football team’s 2021 season was the definition of finishing strong as the team won three playoff games after a 4-4 regular season, advancing to the state semifinal at US Bank Stadium, losing to eventual 6A champion Lakeville South.

Head coach Jared Essler enters his 14th season with the Knights, his 12th as head coach. He expects a young team to find itself quickly, with the expectation to compete for another trip to the state tournament.

