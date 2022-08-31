Knights football looks for return to tournament

The STMA football team’s 2021 season was the definition of finishing strong as the team won three playoff games after a 4-4 regular season, advancing to the state semifinal at US Bank Stadium, losing to eventual 6A champion Lakeville South.
Head coach Jared Essler enters his 14th season with the Knights, his 12th as head coach. He expects a young team to find itself quickly, with the expectation to compete for another trip to the state tournament.
“We graduated 19 senior starters, so we will be young and inexperienced to start,” he said.
The team has a deep group of receivers and running backs, according to Essler. The linebackers and defensive backs should also be strong. The team will need to stay healthy on the defensive line and offensive line, because those areas are thin.
Two of STMA’s returning offensive players also happen to be captains. Shawn Skrip, a senior guard, and Conner Luongvan, a running back and wide receiver who scored six touchdowns last season. Ryan Kaydea, a junior RB, is expected to serve as Luongvan’s partner.
Alex Swiatkiewicz, a junior receiver, will be counted on in the passing game. Joe Duerr will play center after missing last year with an ACL injury. Returning defensive players include Logan Jans (four interceptions) and Josh Segler (45 tackles), both in the defensive backfield. The defense will also include Cowin Underwood (ILB), Caden Johnson (SS) and Roman Lindenfelser (DT), who will anchor the D-line, Essler said.
Covid restrictions appear to be a relic of the past for the STMA players and coaching staff.
“We are planning for this season to be restriction-free, and we’ll go back to functioning as a team and staff like it was the Fall of 2019,” Essler said.
This season, the Knights play their first two games on the road. They will not see their hometown stadium until Sept. 16 when they play Wayzata.
STMA will face Forest Lake in the season opener Thursday, Sept. 1.
