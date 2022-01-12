Knights fall to Rogers, Buffalo

After losing all three of their games at a holiday tournament, the Knights hockey team looked to get back on track against a pair of familiar foes. On Jan. 4, the Knights faced off against Rogers and Jan. 8 they faced Buffalo.
The Knights fell behind early Jan. 4 against Rogers in a battle of former conference foes. They trailed 1-0 after the opening period but exploded for three goals in the second period.
Karson Raymond (Jack Johnson) scored a shorthanded goal to tie the game. Jacob Rokala (Tyler Hansen, Brady Johnson) gave the Knights the lead a couple of minutes later. Rokala (Leyton Punton, Brady Johnson) scored again to extend the lead to 3-1 later in the period.
Despite having the momentum, the Knights gave up a goal late in the second period to make it a 3-2 game. In the third, the Royals tied the game at 3-3. The game went to overtime where the Royals scored just nine seconds into the extra period.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that it was a great hockey game.
“We just didn’t get a chance to get settled in there in overtime to get a chance to see what could happen on the offensive side,” he said.
Austin Dietrich made 47 saves in defeat.
BUFFALO
The Knights hosted Buffalo on Saturday night looking to snap a five-game losing streak.
To do so, they needed to come from behind as the Bison scored a goal in the first and second periods to make it a 2-0 game heading into the final period.
The Knights got just one goal in the third period as Raymond (Zak Wise, Tyler Jordan) cut the lead in half. They could not get another, and Buffalo took the victory on STMA’s home ice by a final score of 2-1.
The Knights lost their sixth straight game, and their record is now 5-7 on the season.
STMA faced Wayzata on Thursday night. The Knights host Eden Prairie Saturday, Jan. 15.
