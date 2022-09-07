Knights fall to Rangers in season debut

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

Conner Luongvan rumbles to the endzone for the first touchdown of the season.

The Knights football team scored first, but the defense struggled to contain the Forest Lake Rangers’ offense as they lost by a final score of 35-20 Sept. 1.

STMA went on a long drive, taking up half of the first quarter. Conner Luongvan scored on an 11-yard run and then scored on a two-point conversion to make it 8-0. However, the Rangers struck back quickly as Westin Hoyt outran the STMA defense for a 50-yard touchdown, making the score 8-7.

