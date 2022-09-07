Knights fall to Rangers in season debut

The Knights football team scored first, but the defense struggled to contain the Forest Lake Rangers’ offense as they lost by a final score of 35-20 Sept. 1.
STMA went on a long drive, taking up half of the first quarter. Conner Luongvan scored on an 11-yard run and then scored on a two-point conversion to make it 8-0. However, the Rangers struck back quickly as Westin Hoyt outran the STMA defense for a 50-yard touchdown, making the score 8-7.
In the second quarter, Luongvan caught a touchdown from Colton Demarais for the Knights to go up 14-7. It was the last lead the Knights held in the game. Jake Johnson caught the tying touchdown for Forest Lake, and then as time expired in the first half, a short touchdown gave the Rangers the lead.
The Knights needed a stop in the second half to keep the game from getting out of hand. They did not get that stop, as Hoyt returned the opening kick of the half for a touchdown to take a 28-14 lead.
The closest the Knights got was 28-20 after a touchdown catch by Alex Swiatkiewicz in the third quarter. One drive after that, Hoyt caught his second touchdown of the game. After three quarters, the score was 35-20.
STMA had chances to get back in the game, but they could not capitalize on those chances and fell by the final score of 35-20.
Head coach Jared Essler said that it was difficult for the defense to get off the field and gave kudos to Forest Lake.
“That’s a talented team, really shown a lot of growth since last year when we played them week one,” he said.
The Knights travel to play Centennial Friday, Sept. 9.
