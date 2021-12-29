The Knights fell to Moorhead 5-4 Dec. 21, keeping it close despite being significantly outshot.
Trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Knights got on the board thanks to Karson Raymond (Max Miller, Tyler Jordan). Jacob Rokala (Jordan) tied the game in the second period, but Moorhead struck for two more goals.
In the third, Moorhead scored again to make it a 5-2 game. STMA came back with goals from Raymond (Miller, Jordan) and Tyler Hansen (Caleb Waller, Reme Lobitz), but they could get no closer and lost by the final score of 5-4.
Austin Dietrich made 45 saves in the loss.
The Knights played in a holiday tournament in St. Louis Park during the holiday week. The Knights played Stillwater in the first round, and Wayzata in the second round. They are scheduled to play Maple Grove in the third game on Thursday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.