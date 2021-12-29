The Knights fell to Moorhead 5-4 Dec. 21, keeping it close despite being significantly outshot.

Trailing 2-0 in the first period, the Knights got on the board thanks to Karson Raymond (Max Miller, Tyler Jordan). Jacob Rokala (Jordan) tied the game in the second period, but Moorhead struck for two more goals.

In the third, Moorhead scored again to make it a 5-2 game. STMA came back with goals from Raymond (Miller, Jordan) and Tyler Hansen (Caleb Waller, Reme Lobitz), but they could get no closer and lost by the final score of 5-4.

Austin Dietrich made 45 saves in the loss.

The Knights played in a holiday tournament in St. Louis Park during the holiday week. The Knights played Stillwater in the first round, and Wayzata in the second round. They are scheduled to play Maple Grove in the third game on Thursday.

