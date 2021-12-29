Knights fall to Monticello 65-57

STMA’s Johnny Tennyson (24) defends against Monticello. (Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights boys’ basketball team suffered their fifth loss in six games to start the season as they fell to Monticello by a score of 65-57 Dec. 21.

STMA kept it close and were never truly out of the game until the final seconds had rolled off the clock. It was a low-scoring first half that saw the Knights stay with the Magic and trail by just five points at the break.

In the second half, it was more of the same story as STMA kept it close and Monticello was never quite able to pull away, keeping the Knights in the contest until the end.

Riley Purcell lead the Knights with 14 points in the contest. Colton Demarais had a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team’s comeback fell a little short.

“We were just never able to make that handful of plays together, a couple of defensive stops and then a couple of buckets,” he said.

The Knights went on the road to play in the Granite City Classic, and they faced Sauk Rapids-Rice on Wednesday night. They play Stillwater on Thursday night.

