The STMA boys’ basketball team fell in its latest round of Lake Conference action, losing 75-64 to Minnetonka.
The game was close in the first half, but late in the half, the Skippers went on a run to build a double-digit lead.
The Knights came back in the second half, only for the Skippers to build their lead to 49-30 early. STMA made a few big baskets later in the game to take a big deficit down to just a few points, but they could not complete the comeback, and Minnetonka took the win by a score of 75-64.
“Credit our kids, our kids fought back, they never gave up,” head coach Derek Johnson said.
The Knights played Edina on Tuesday night. They host Hopkins on Friday night.
