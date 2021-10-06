Knights fall to Minnetonka, drop to 3-2

A rally by the Knights football team came up short against the Minnetonka Skippers on Friday, Oct. 1, night as the team fell by a score of 23-20 for its second loss of the year.
The evening started off pleasantly enough as STMA raced down the field and scored in just three minutes as Jarrett Bennett left the Skippers in the wake of a key turn of speed and galloped for a 36-yard touchdown.
STMA’s defense held the Skippers scoreless, turning them over on downs. They were unable to score anymore points to extend the lead and carried a 7-0 advantage into the second quarter.
The Skippers scored to start the second, but the Knights kept the lead because of a missed PAT. The trouble soon began for STMA as Neros threw an interception on the next drive, which led to another score for Minnetonka and a 13-7 lead for the Skippers on a pass to Cade Conzemius.
The Knights mounted a drive and took it down near the goal line, only for another turnover. This time, Minnetonka returned the ball to the three-yard line. In danger of falling far behind in the contest, the STMA defense came up huge, getting a sack on a bad snap, and ultimately holding Minnetonka to three points.
STMA escaped the second quarter fortunate to be down by only nine points. In the third quarter, the Skippers scored again to make it a 23-7 game. From there, the Knights drove down and scored to get the deficit to 23-13.
A three-and-out on the next possession got the ball back to the Knights with momentum. They took advantage of a personal foul penalty as Bennett broke free for another rushing touchdown. Suddenly, the Knights had climbed right back into the game at 23-20.
The defenses took over in the fourth quarter. Each team made some big stops, and the Knights gave themselves one more chance as they turned the Skippers over on downs with 1:10 remaining.
STMA gained some yards on the final drive, but Owen Neros took a hit and fumbled the ball away, sealing the victory for Minnetonka.
Bennett gained 137 yards on the ground to lead the Knights. Riley Purcell had seven receptions for 93 yards.
Head coach Jared Essler said the team’s effort was there, they just made too many mistakes.
“We were minus two in turnover margin, and that’s usually a predictor of the game,” he said.
The Knights ramp things up for homecoming as they will host Champlin Park on Friday night.
