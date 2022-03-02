Knights fall to Hopkins, Minnetonka to end regular season

Johnny Tennyson 24 STMA goes over 1000 carrer points Vs. Hopkins Feb. 23
The Knights closed out their regular season with losses to Hopkins and Minnetonka, finishing with a record of 6-19.
STMA fell by a score of 73-60 Feb. 23 against Hopkins after the game moved from Tuesday due to a snowstorm.
The Knights kept things close in the first half, managing to trail 34-27 at the end of the half.
In the second half, Hopkins outscored the Knights by six points to bring about the final score.
Johnny Tennyson scored 27 of STMA’s 60 points. No other player hit double figures.
Minnetonka
The Knights fell in their final regular season game against Minnetonka on the road Feb. 25. The final score was 89-84.
In the first half, things were relatively close, with the Skippers keeping the Knights at an arm’s length with an eight-point lead.
The second half saw nearly 100 points scored between the two teams. The Skippers came out on top in the end despite being outscored by the Knights by a margin of 55-52 in the second half.
Johnny Tennyson led the Knights, scoring 29 points. Colton Demarais scored 14 points, and Carson Radke added 13 points in defeat.
The Knights play one more road game to close out the season. STMA travels to Moorhead Friday, March 4, at 7:30 p.m.
