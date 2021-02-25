STMA boys’ basketball lost to Hopkins on Feb. 16, but the team upset Eden Prairie on Feb. 19 for its third win of the season.
On last Tuesday night, Hopkins began to pull away in the first half of the game, building a 20-point lead by the time halftime rolled around.
STMA did better in the second half, but Hopkins was as consistent in the second half, matching everything the Knights did and outscoring them 41-35, making the final score 86-60.
The Knights were led by Wyatt Blakstvedt, who scored 20 points. Johnny Tennyson scored 13. Carson Radke had 10.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that Hopkins is a tough team to play.
“On the defensive end tonight, they were able to really force us into a bunch of turnovers that led to baskets that led to extra possessions for them,” he said.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Knights picked up their third win of the season with a 62-55 victory over Eden Prairie on Friday night.
STMA had a strong first half, taking a 29-23 lead into halftime and kept it up in the second half, outscoring the Eagles 33-32 to take the win by seven points.
The win moved STMA’s record to 3-8 on the season. Johnny Tennyson scored 20 points to lead the way for the Knights. Jack Hulting added 12 points.
The Knights hosted Orono on Tuesday night, Feb. 23, after press deadline. They host Moorhead on Friday night, Feb. 26.
