Knights fall to Elk River in regular season finale

The STMA baseball team led early on, but immediately gave up the lead and could not find any more offense in a 4-2 loss to Elk River to end the regular season with a record of 14-6.

The Knights led 2-0 in the first inning after an error and a sacrifice fly by Matthew Maulik. The Elks came back and scored four in their half of the first, and that was all they needed.

STMA had chances, but stranded runners when they got on base. Owen Neros and Reid Barnard each pitched three innings, with Neros taking the loss.

Head coach Paul Schumm said that three hits will not win you many games.

“We’ve just got to swing the bat better, get those clutch hits when we need them,” he said.

The Knights got the top seed in Section 8AAAA and took on the winner of Buffalo and St. Cloud June 1 at home.

