The Knights boys’ basketball team lost a hard-fought game to the Blaine Bengals Jan. 4.
STMA fell behind by double digits early in the game, but by halftime, the Knights had closed the gap to a 45-42 score.
The Knights stayed in the game thanks to a strong performance from Johnny Tennyson, who led all scorers with 24 points. STMA ended up being outscored by nine points in the second half to fall by a final score of 83-71.
Connor Luongvan scored 16 points for the Knights and Hudson Hochstedler scored 11.
STMA played at Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night. They play at Wayzata Friday, Jan. 14, as a long road trip continues.
