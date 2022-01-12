The Knights boys’ basketball team lost a hard-fought game to the Blaine Bengals Jan. 4.

STMA fell behind by double digits early in the game, but by halftime, the Knights had closed the gap to a 45-42 score.

The Knights stayed in the game thanks to a strong performance from Johnny Tennyson, who led all scorers with 24 points. STMA ended up being outscored by nine points in the second half to fall by a final score of 83-71.

Connor Luongvan scored 16 points for the Knights and Hudson Hochstedler scored 11.

STMA played at Sartell-St. Stephen on Tuesday night. They play at Wayzata Friday, Jan. 14, as a long road trip continues.

