The Knights stuck with Andover for much of the season opening game Friday, Dec. 3, but the Huskies won the game from behind the three-point line, defeating STMA 92-79.

In the first half, the game went back and forth as both teams traded baskets for much of the half. At halftime, the score was 52-50 in favor of Andover.

In the second half, things stayed close for a while, but a cold streak midway through the half cost the Knights dearly. After missing several shots in a row, the Knights found themselves trailing by 16 points.

At one point of the game, STMA trailed by 21 points. The team tried to rally late but could not escape double digits as the final score ended up 92-79.

Carson Radke had 27 points to lead the Knights. Johnny Tennyson scored 25 points in the loss.

Head coach Derek Johnson thought that his guys played well, but the outside shooting of Andover was the difference.

“Credit to them, they hit about 18-20 threes to beat us,” he said.

The Knights hosted Rogers Tuesday, Dec. 7, after press deadline. They host Elk River Thursday, Dec. 9, at 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments