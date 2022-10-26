Knights fall to 3-5 after second-half collapse

The Knights seemed well on their way to a fourth victory in the regular season finale on Oct. 19, but things came crashing down in the third and fourth quarters and STMA wound up on the wrong side of a 27-23 loss to East Ridge (5-3).
Things began with a scoreless first quarter as both teams had trouble gaining footing. In the second quarter, a tipped ball ended up as a pick-six for Luca Saltamachio to give the Knights an 8-0 lead.
Later in the quarter, just in front of halftime, Colton Demarais found Drew Luster for a short touchdown to make it 16-0. Luster also had a sack and an interception in the first half. The Knights sat with that lead at half.
Things got even better in the third quarter when Demarais found Brody Odland for a touchdown to extend the lead to 23-0 midway through. After that, however, is when the trouble began.
As the Knights drove to potentially dagger the Raptors, Demarais threw an interception. A couple of plays later, the Raptors scored to make it 23-6, as the defense thwarted a two-point try. The Knights immediately fumbled the ball back to East Ridge, and the Raptors scored again to make it a 23-13 game. The 10 points made a major difference in momentum.
As the fourth quarter unfolded, STMA drove downfield to the East Ridge 30, but fumbled the ball again, which eventually led to another touchdown by the Raptors, cutting the lead to 23-20. The Knights took over and drove down to the East Ridge 25-yard line but turned it over again with just a couple of minutes left. The defense needed one final stop to try and salvage a victory.
The Raptors drove right down the field on their next possession and scored to take the lead with 40 seconds left. STMA had one last chance, but another fumble killed the final drive and East Ridge stunned the Knights with a 27-23 comeback win, to the shock of the home crowd.
Head coach Jared Essler said that the team just could not make enough plays to win.
“We moved the ball well at times, but couldn’t finish, and had some untimely turnovers,” he said. The Knights ran for 268 yards, usually a recipe for victory.
The Knights drew conference foe Wayzata in the opening round of the 6A 32-team bracket. That game takes place Friday, Oct. 28, at 7 p.m.
