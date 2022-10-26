Knights fall to 3-5 after second-half collapse

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Conner Luongvan makes a move in the open field.

The Knights seemed well on their way to a fourth victory in the regular season finale on Oct. 19, but things came crashing down in the third and fourth quarters and STMA wound up on the wrong side of a 27-23 loss to East Ridge (5-3).

Things began with a scoreless first quarter as both teams had trouble gaining footing. In the second quarter, a tipped ball ended up as a pick-six for Luca Saltamachio to give the Knights an 8-0 lead.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments