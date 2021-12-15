The Knights basketball team followed up their opener by dropping the next two matchups against Rogers and Elk River.
STMA’s offense struggled in the first half Tuesday, Dec. 7, in the first game of a doubleheader at STMA High School. The Knights held a fundraiser for their cancer awareness night and raised money for a local family affected by cancer.
The offense scored just 14 points in the first half and entered halftime trailing by 17 points.
STMA scored 28 points in the second half but could not break through as the team continued to struggle on offense. Johnny Tennyson led the Knights with 22 points, but no other STMA player scored more than six.
ELK RIVER
The Knights played a close first half against the Elks but fell apart in the second half as Elk River cruised to a 68-47 victory Thursday, Dec. 9, in front of the home crowd at STMA High School.
Early on, the Knights stuck with the Elks and the halftime score reflected the close struggle as it read 32-31 in favor of Elk River.
The second half was less favorable to the Knights as Elk River’s defense shut them down and outscored them 36-16 and pulled away for the win.
Johnny Tennyson again led the Knights with 19 points in the contest. No other Knight scored double figures.
The Knights host Burnsville Thursday, Dec. 16. They travel to Lakeville South for a Saturday, Dec. 18, afternoon game.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.