Knights fall short in section final

STMA’s section tournament run in 2021 saw three dramatic games from the Knights. After a close win over Buffalo, the Knights got another close one over Rogers at home before losing to Moorhead on the road in the section final.
The Knights played the Rogers Royals on Oct. 19 in the section semifinal. STMA took an early lead on a goal by Carter Miller with 24:30 left in the first half. Dylan Anderson gave the Knights a 2-0 lead a couple of minutes later.
After the Royals cut the lead in half with a response goal, Giovanni Grassivaro restored STMA’s lead with a massive free kick which beat the goaltender. The Knights took a 3-1 lead into halftime and looked to advance to the section final.
In the second half, the Royals scored again to make the lead 3-2 for the Knights. STMA added a goal to once again lead by a pair before Rogers scored twice to tie the game at 4-4.
The game headed to overtime still tied at 4-4, but an additional 20 minutes could not decide a winner. The two teams headed to the shootout.
In the shootout, the Knights scored on all three opportunities, getting goals from Alex Johnson, Fred Kpoto and Jarod Timlin. On the other side, Evan Sherk saved three shots, and a fourth and final chance for Rogers hit the goalpost and bounced away, giving STMA the win.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez gave credit to Rogers, saying they were an amazing team and played an incredible game that they had to match.
“We’re just happy we came away with the win,” he said.
MOORHEAD
The Knights traveled to Moorhead Thursday, Oct. 21, for the section final in a 1 vs 2 matchup.
It was a low scoring affair with each team tallying a single goal in regulation. Nathan Schwarz put the Knights on the board.
Like the previous game for the Knights, this one also went to overtime. Neither team could score in the extra 20 minutes, so it went to the shootout with STMA looking to steal one on the road.
This time, however, the Knights fell 3-2 in the shootout to lose the game 2-1, sending Moorhead to the state tournament and ending STMA’s season.
The Knights ended the year with a record of 9-9-1 counting the playoffs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.