The Knights hockey team fell to Eden Prairie on Thursday night by a score of 6-2.
STMA fell behind 2-0 in the second period before Zach Miller (Joey Robinson, Cody Kelly) scored to bring the Knights closer at 2-1. Another Eden Prairie goal put the Knights back down by two goals after the second period.
The Knights once again got back within a goal when Adam Flammang (Casy Laylin, Kelly) scored to make it a 3-2 game 16 seconds into the third period. However, it was all Eden Prairie after that goal. The Eagles scored three times in the third to put the game away.
The loss put STMA’s regular season record at 12-10-3; the team finished fourth in the Lake Conference and picked up the #2 seed in Section 8AA. They hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night in the opening round of the section playoffs.
