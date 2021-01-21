The winter sports season finally started across the state of Minnesota in the middle of January. With COVID-19 struggles hopefully lessening as the season advances, the Knights opened the 2021 basketball campaign with a 99-65 drubbing at the hands of the Wayzata Trojans on Friday night.
The game was really only close at its beginning as the Knights gradually fell behind by double digits, trailing 22-12 at the 10:28 mark of the first half. By the time the game reached 3:07 to go, that deficit had grown to 25 points. At halftime, it was 55-31 in favor of the Trojans, leaving the Knights with a lot of work to get done.
The second half got no better for the Knights as Wayzata continued to hit shots from beyond the arc, pushing the lead further and denying any chance at a comeback for STMA. 74-48 was the lead for Wayzata at 11:34 left in the game, and they led 90-56 with six minutes left in the contest.
STMA could not stop a dynamic combo of Camden Heide (26 points) and Drew Berkland (22 points). The Trojans had two other players reach double figures. On the Knights’ side, Johnny Tennyson (16), Wyatt Blakstvedt (14) and Jack Hulting (13) scored in double figures in the loss.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that everyone was glad to be back after the hiatus.
“We’re hopeful that we can continue to play, continue to stay healthy,” he said.
The Knights played at Edina on Thursday night. They travel to Hopkins on Friday night, beginning the season with three straight conference games.
