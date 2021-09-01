Knights excited to return after 2020 season cut short

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The 2020 MSHSL football season got cut abruptly short as teams got to play only eight games total after already starting later in the season than usual due to the pandemic. There was no state tournament and no Prep Bowl; something the Minnesota State High School League hopes to not have to cancel again this season.
As for the STMA Knights, they had a 6-2 season with their only losses coming to Eden Prairie and Lakeville South, two undefeated schools. The Knights hope to build on that success in 2021, a season which looks to start on time and include the usual eight regular season games.
Head coach Jared Essler has compiled a record of 80-26 in his tenure at STMA with one state championship and several appearances in the tournament. This team can compete for a state title if it stays healthy and has a quarterback mature, Essler said.
STMA’s strengths in 2021 will be at the offensive line, which welcomes back Owen Barthel, Xavier Peltoma, Alex Markgraf and Ethan Yantes. The defensive line is also strong, as Brooks O’Brien and Marcus Mueller return. The offense also features a returning Max Keefer, who scored four touchdowns in 2020 playing alongside David Collins.
There are some areas of concern for the Knights, however.
“We will be inexperienced at quarterback and thin at defensive back,” Essler said.
The schedule starts with a non-district game at home against Forest Lake (Suburban Blue) on Thursday night and features games against the Metro West (Wayzata, Minnetonka), Metro North (Centennial, Blaine, Maple Grove, Champlin Park) and Metro East (East Ridge).
In 2020, the pandemic changed the way a lot of teams did a lot of things. The Knights were no exception, and they will carry forward with some of the methods they learned last season.
“We have learned to do some more things with technology that have allowed for shorter hours for our players with more ‘learn at home’ options for reviewing game film and prepping for future opponents,” Essler said. He added that the team will do most of its training outside on the turf using medicine balls and sandbags, as well as sleds to push.
The team and coaches really liked how efficient these methods were, he said.
The STMA football team closes out a busy day at the high school stadium with their season opener against Forest Lake on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 7 p.m.
