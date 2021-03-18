The regular season came to a close for the STMA boys’ basketball season as they played two non-conference teams. They scored a win over Monticello and a loss against Brainerd.
The Knights welcomed an old foe in Monticello for the penultimate regular season showdown at home on March 8. STMA got off to a solid start, building an 18-10 lead and extending it to 24-11 late in the first half. The halftime lead was 38-22.
The second half featured much of the same action as the first half. The Knights matched whatever Monticello did on the way to a 68-50 victory, their sixth win of the season. Balanced scoring saw three Knights reach double figures in the game.
Wyatt Blakstvedt led with 13 points. Johnny Tennyson scored 12 points and Nathan Coulson scored 11 points in the win.
Head coach Derek Johnson said the team was able to do some good things in the win.
“Nathan Coulson came off the bench and kind of caught fire a little bit,” Johnson said, adding that Coulson provided a spark by scoring on consecutive possessions in the first half.
BRAINERD
STMA’s regular season reached its conclusion with a 64-59 loss to Brainerd on March 11.
The teams played a close, competitive half which saw the Warriors take a 30-24 lead at the end of the first half.
The second half saw the Knights outscore the Warriors 35-34, but the Warriors held on for a 64-59 victory. The Knights ended the regular season with a record of 6-12.
Wyatt Blakstvedt once again led the Knights with 15 points. Johnny Tennyson scored 11 points.
The Knights got the fourth seed in the section and host Moorhead on Friday, March 19, at 7 p.m. STMA defeated Moorhead 87-60 in February.
