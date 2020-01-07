STMA played its final game of the holiday season; a basketball game against former conference rival Rogers. The Knights won by a final score of 57-54.

The teams played a close game with neither team gaining much of an advantage. Jack Carroll scored 17 points to lead the way in the game. Evan Wieker had 14 points.

The Knights improved to 6-4 on the season. They have yet to face off with a Lake Conference foe.

The Knights played Brainerd on Tuesday. They play Buffalo, their first Lake Conference opponent, on Friday.

