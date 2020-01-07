STMA played its final game of the holiday season; a basketball game against former conference rival Rogers. The Knights won by a final score of 57-54.
The teams played a close game with neither team gaining much of an advantage. Jack Carroll scored 17 points to lead the way in the game. Evan Wieker had 14 points.
The Knights improved to 6-4 on the season. They have yet to face off with a Lake Conference foe.
The Knights played Brainerd on Tuesday. They play Buffalo, their first Lake Conference opponent, on Friday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.