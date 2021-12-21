The Knights hockey team defeated St. Cloud Dec. 16 and Blaine Dec. 18 to improve to 5-1 on the season.
STMA hosted St. Cloud on Thursday night and came away with a 5-2 victory in front of a packed house.
Neither team scored in the opening period, but the second period featured quite a lot of action. Tyler Jordan (Max Miller, Jackson Smithknecht) and Brady Johnson (Reme Lobitz, JP Johnson) got the Knights out to a 2-0 lead.
After a St. Cloud goal, Reme Lobitz (Leyton Dunton, Miller) scored shorthanded to extend the lead back to two goals. Karson Raymond (Miller, Jordan) and Zak Wise (Johnson, Dunton) rounded out the scoring for the Knights. STMA outshot St. Cloud 22-4 in the period.
The Knights allowed one more goal in the third period as they cruised to victory. Austin Dietrich made 20 saves in the win.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that both teams got a little feisty in the second period and it led to a bit of a momentum change.
“We just said we’ve got to work on staying out of that and just being able to finish off those teams when we’ve got them on the ropes,” he said.
BLAINE
The Knights hosted Blaine on Saturday afternoon and defeated the Bengals 6-1 to win their third game in a row.
STMA got off to a fast start, scoring twice in the opening period. Karson Raymond (Tyler Jordan, Alec Waller) and Max Miller (Waller) got things going for the Knights.
In the second period, it was more of the same as the Knights built a 4-1 lead. Tyler Jordan (Raymond, Miller) and Reme Lobitz (Tyler Hansen) scored for the Knights.
The third period saw JP Johnson (Hansen, Jacob Rokala) score to make it a 5-1 game. Johnson (Rokala) scored again late in the period to put the game out of reach.
Austin Dietrich made 38 saves in the contest to get the win.
The Knights next game takes place Dec. 28 against Stillwater in the first round of a holiday tournament.
STMA’s Caleb Waller handles the puck in a game vs St. Cloud. (Photo by Jake Schroer)
