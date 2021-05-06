It was another successful week for the St. Michael-Albertville Knights baseball team as they scored three more wins. The Knights defeated Hopkins on April 26, Buffalo on April 28, and Minnetonka on April 30.
STMA defeated the Hopkins Royals in a low scoring road game on April 26, winning by a score of 2-1.
The Knights scored both of their runs in the third inning, taking a 2-0 lead. The Royals scored their run on a solo home run in the fifth inning.
Matthew Maulik had two hits in the game. Hunter Palmer had two hits as well. Max Sutter pitched seven innings and struck out 10 batters.
BUFFALO
A grand slam from Eric Fouquette highlighted a late breakout by the STMA offense in an 8-0 win over Buffalo on April 28.
For the first four innings, neither team scored. Things changed in the fifth when the Knights got a triple from Owen Neros to score two runs and then a single from Kaden Amundson.
Then, in the seventh inning, Fouquette’s grand slam put the game out of reach for the Bison.
Tyler Beckstrom had two hits for the Knights. Bryce Purrier struck out five batters in six innings of work.
Head coach Paul Schumm said that STMA’s success was partially due to a balanced lineup.
“Throughout the lineup, anyone at anytime can come up and get that big hit for us,” he said.
MINNETONKA
The Knights finished a busy week on the road in Minnetonka with another shutout win.
Evan Saunders got the scoring started in the first inning with a double. Saunders then scored later in the inning when Matthew Maulik got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded. STMA added a run in the second inning. A pair of run-scoring singles made it 5-0 by the end of the third.
STMA added one more run in the sixth inning. Jack Denne, Hunter Palmer and Saunders all had two hits. Zach Romans pitched six innings and struck out three batters.
The Knights played Edina on Monday and Chanhassen on Wednesday, both after press deadline. They host Wayzata on Friday, May 7, at 4:30 p.m.
