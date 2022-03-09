Last weekend, The STMA Knights took on the Class AAA State Wrestling tournament down at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul.
The Knights entered into the March 3 competition as the #1 seed for the team state portion. The Knights took on the longtime foe and unseeded Eagles from Apple Valley. The Knights defeated The #10 ranked Eagles 45-19 in the quarterfinal round.
Mason Mills, Ian Schultz and Landon Robideau all defeated ranked opponents. Joe Scully and Ken Stahl filled in as alternates and battled their ranked opponents.
With the win, the Knights would move on to the semi-finals. The #5 seeded Tornadoes upset the #4 seeded Raiders from Hastings in their quarterfinal matchup. The Knights took on Anoka in the semi-finals.
In a bout that saw multiple ranked matches, the Knights came out victorious by a score of 43-23. The Knights Caleb Thoennes won by a major decision at 132lbs against his ranked opponent, Becker fell to the #4 ranked wrestler, Jimmy Heil, fell to the #10 ranked wrestler.
Picking up some big wins were Chase Mills, Mason Mills, Schultz, and Robideau with earning pins to start the dual 24-0. Wester, Springer and Barthel sealed the win with some great victories in the upper weights.
The Knights advanced to the championship round. Last year, the Knights fell to Shakopee in the finals. This time, the Knights had came out victorious over the Ponies from Stillwater in the Class AAA Championship. The Knights won the dual 38-27.
The Knights won the first nine matches in a row to seal the dual by 170lbs. Chase Mills started the Knights off with a big win in a much anticipated match at 106lbs. Mason Mills earned a fall at 113lbs.
Schultz defeated an the #6 ranked 113lbs wrestler in a bump up of weights on behalf of Stillwater’s strategy.
Robideau and Thoennes both defeated their opponent by bonus points. Eli Davis got a big win a in a rematch from earlier in the year at 138lbs.
Cole Becker, Heil, and Jed Wester all picked up bonus points in their decisions. The Knights dropped the next handful of matches against the strength of Stillwater’s line-up.
With the victory, STMA won it’s ninth program state championship. The first state championship since 2018. The Knights also concluded the season undefeated in dual meets and tournaments. Mason Mills, Schultz, Robideau, Thoennes all were selected to the Wells Fargo All-Tournament Team.
Individuals
Next up, the Knights had 11 individuals competing March 4 to earn their spot on the podium as individuals. The Knights advanced 10 of the 11 individuals into day two of the tournament on Saturday.
Eli Davis, Schultz, and Owen Barthel lost in the infamous ‘blood round’ on Saturday morning.
Chase Mills fought back through the consolation bracket to finish fifth place. Heil earned his way to the semifinals before dropped two close matches, then ending his senior season with a victory to a fifth place finish at 152lbs.
Thoennes, lost his semifinals match before injury defaulting into sixth place. Mason Mills earned his way to his first state championship over his Stillwater opponent at 113lbs. That win also earned the Knights the unofficial individual team score champions.
Robideau won his first state championship in his third finals appearance, finishing second the two year prior. Cole Becker lost his finals match in an overtime bout against Lakeville North’s defending state champion.
Wester dropped his finals to Owatonna’s defending state champion.
The Knights concluded the individual portion of the tournament with seven All-State place winners, two of which were state champions.
The Knights wrestlers are now done with their season. Next up, the Knights will host their banquet March 21, at 6:30 p.m. to honor and wrap up the team’s season.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.