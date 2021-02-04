The STMA boys’ basketball team dropped two more games to Eden Prairie and Sartell-St. Stephen to drop to 0-5 on the 2021 season.
The Knights hosted Eden Prairie on Jan. 26 and fell behind by 20 points in the first half, losing the game by a score of 71-44.
STMA struggled early against the Eagles, leading to a 40-20 deficit by halftime. The second half featured Eden Prairie only needing to match what the Knights did, outscoring STMA 31-24 to make the final score 71-44.
Johnny Tennyson and Carson Radke each scored 10 points in the loss, which dropped STMA’s record to 0-4 on the season.
SARTELL-ST. STEPHEN
The Knights hosted Sartell-St. Stephen on Friday night, Jan. 29, and fell by a final score of 63-55.
STMA kept the game close, ending up trailing by only a point at 30-29 at the half. The second half was also close, but a series of key turnovers kept the Knights from capitalizing on their own defensive stops.
The loss dropped STMA to 0-5 on the season, four of those losses in conference play.
Carson Radke had 16 points but fouled out of the game in the final seconds. Riley Purcell had 10 points in the game.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that the team was engaged.
“We just couldn’t get over the hump in the second half
The Knights played at Buffalo on Tuesday night after press deadline. They play at Minnetonka on Friday night.
