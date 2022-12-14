Knights boys split first games of new era

The STMA boys’ basketball team won its first game under new head coach Jeff Oseth, but lost the second game to finish out the first week of the season.
The Knights boys defeated an old foe in the Rogers Royals on Dec. 6, grabbing a 33-28 lead at the half. In the second half, the teams went back and forth as the Knights held a 39-38 lead early in the half.
The team then went on a run, extending the lead to 44-38, then eventually getting it to 55-40. The Knights built the lead by hitting from beyond the arc, and free throws were also crucial down the stretch of the second half. The Knights won by a final score of 72-64 and had four players in double figures.
Logan Kunz led with 18 points. Hudson Hochstedler was next with 16 points. Colton Demarais had 15 and Logan Janz had 13.
Coach Oseth said that it’s always important to make free throws.
“That was huge, if we had missed those, this could have really turned ugly,” he said.
Blaine
The Knights traveled to Blaine on Dec. 8 and fell by a final score of 70-63.
STMA led 29-24 after the first half, but things went south in the second half as the Bengals came out hot and took the lead. The Knights would not get the lead back, and they suffered their first loss of the season.
Landon Riebel led the Knights in scoring with 18 points. Hudson Hochstedler had 13 points.
STMA played at Burnsville on Wednesday. The Knights open their home season Friday, Dec. 16, against Lakeville South.
