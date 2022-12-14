Knights boys split first games of new era

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

STMA’s Logan Jans goes for a layup against Rogers.

The STMA boys’ basketball team won its first game under new head coach Jeff Oseth, but lost the second game to finish out the first week of the season.

The Knights boys defeated an old foe in the Rogers Royals on Dec. 6, grabbing a 33-28 lead at the half. In the second half, the teams went back and forth as the Knights held a 39-38 lead early in the half.

Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments