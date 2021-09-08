Knights boys split final pre-school year games, improve to 2-1

By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
STMA fell hard against Wayzata on Tuesday, Aug. 31, but defeated Eden Prairie on Thursday, Sept. 2, to improve its record to 2-1 on the season.
The Knights lost by a score of 4-0 to the Trojans on Aug. 31. Wayzata had four different goal scorers, with three of the goals coming in the first half.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Knights played early at home (noon) on Sept. 2 before the opening football game of the season. This time, STMA defeated Eden Prairie by a score of 2-1.
Eden Prairie struck first in the opening half for a 1-0 lead and held that lead until halftime. The second half was all STMA as the Knights scored twice to take the victory. Goals came courtesy of Oscar Peraza and Jarod Timlin.
Goalkeeper Evan Sherk made 18 saves to help the Knights to the win.
The Knights play at Buffalo on Thursday, Sept. 9, at 5 p.m. They host Edina on Saturday, Sept. 11, afternoon at 1 p.m.
