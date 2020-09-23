By Jake Schroer

The Knights boys’ soccer team faced Minnetonka on Sept. 15, falling by a score of 2-0.

STMA’s evening started out well enough by holding the Skippers, ranked as the fifth best team in the state, scoreless through the first 40 minutes. They could not, however, manage to score any goals of their own, and the halftime score remained 0-0.

In the second half, the Skippers finally managed to break the scoreless tie. They added another goal later in the half to make the final score 2-0. It was the fourth shutout for the Skippers, who have only given up four goals all season (as of this writing).

Goals for the Skippers came from Torin Firehammer and Jake Hennen.

Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that he appreciated having nearly a week to prepare for the game with how good Minnetonka was coming in.

“They actually came out second half and showed us a good game,” Rodriguez said, adding that he was pleased with the effort, but the team just needs to learn how to close games.

The Knights hosted Hopkins in yet another doubleheader at home on Sept. 22 night. They travel to Wayzata on Thursday, Sept. 24. STMA currently sits in sixth place in the Lake Conference.

