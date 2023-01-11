The Knights boys basketball team won its only game of the week, defeating Sartell-St. Stephen by a score of 50-30 on Jan. 6.

STMA and Sartell-St. Stephen played a close first half, which was unusually low-scoring. The Knights led 21-20 at halftime.

