It was a busy first week for the Knights basketball team, but it was a successful one as they won two out of three games to open the season. STMA beat St. Cloud Tech, lost to Roseville and defeated Elk River.
The Knights opened the season with a rout against St. Cloud Tech on Tuesday night. The opening half saw them get out to a 45-14 lead by the time it was over.
In the second half, the Knights coasted to the win. Evan Wieker scored 20 points to lead the way. Kale Hoselton scored 12 and Jack Carroll scored 11.
ROSEVILLE
The Knights stumbled in their second game of the year, falling to Roseville 76-69 on Thursday night. STMA kept it close throughout, but the Raiders did just enough to stay ahead. After trailing by four points at the half, the Knights were outscored 41-38 in the second half.
Evan Wieker had a big game as he scored 32 points. Jack Carroll scored 15.
ELK RIVER
The Knights bounced back with a win against Elk River on Friday night. STMA built a seven point lead at the half, and then extended it in the second half.
STMA won by a final score of 79-66 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Kale Hoselton scored 27 points, Jack Carroll scored 18 and Johnny Tennyson scored 13.
The Knights played against Andover on Tuesday. They play at Orono on Saturday.
