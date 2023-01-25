The Knights boys hockey team came close to a pair of victories, only to settle for ties instead,
STMA traveled to Brainerd on Jan. 17 and nearly claimed victory.
The team trailed 1-0 in the first period, but Tyler Jordan (Caleb Waller, Kurtis Lekatz) tied the game in that same period.
Waller (Jack Johnson, Jordan) gave the Knights a 2-1 lead in the second period, and they carried that lead into the third. Later in the third, the Warriors struck back to tie the game at 2-2.
Regulation could not decide a winner, so the game went to overtime. Neither team scored in the extra period, so the game ended as a 2-2 tie. It was STMA’s first tie of the season.
Owen Westerman made 40 saves in the game.
Buffalo
The Knights traveled to Buffalo on Jan. 19 vand tied yet again.
STMA got a goal from Jordan late in the first period to tie the game at 1-1 after Buffalo scored earlier in the opening period.
Jordan scored again in the second period to give the Knights the lead, and Jacob Rokala scored on the power play in the third period to make it a 3-1 game.
Buffalo scored two goals down the stretch to tie the game at 3-3, sending it into overtime.
For the second time in as many games, the Knights could not find a way to win the game in OT and settled for the 3-3 tie.
Noah Sutlief made 29 saves in the contest.
Edina
The Knights fell to Edina on Jan. 21. They were shut out by a score of 3-0.
Westerman made 48 saves in the loss.
The Knights play at Minnetonka on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m.
Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
