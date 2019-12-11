The Knights defeated Holy Family Catholic 7-6 but lost to Blaine 9-4 to finish the week with a record of 2-2.
STMA beat the Fire in a dramatic game with many twists and turns Thursday night. Adam Flammang (Luc Laylin, Casy Laylin) scored first for the Knights to make it 1-0. Luc Laylin scored (Cody Kelly) and then scored again (Conner Couet, C. Laylin) to make it 3-0 nearly eight minutes into the game.
What followed was a barrage of scoring for the Fire. Holy Family scored five times in a row to take a 5-3 lead before the first period ended. The second period saw the Fire score again to grab their own three-goal lead.
Luc Laylin completed the hat trick to start a comeback for the Knights in the same period (Flammang, Kelly). The third period saw JP Johnson (Kelly, Flammang) score to draw closer, and then with 1.4 seconds left in the game, Flammang tied it at 6-6 (L. Laylin).
The Knights completed the comeback when Cody Kelly scored in overtime (C. Laylin, Couet).
Aaron Loch came on in relief late in the first period to give the Knights the chance to come back and win the game. He recorded 16 saves.
BLAINE
A slow start doomed the Knights on Saturday against the Blaine Bengals.
The Knights were down 5-0 in the second period before they got goals from Joey Driver (Luc Laylin) and Luc Laylin (Adam Flammang, Conner Couet). Then, they were down 7-2 before getting goals from Will Anderson (Cody Kelly, JP Johnson) and Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, Kelly) in the third.
The final score was 9-4 in favor of Blaine.
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the team felt good in certain moments, but they could take some positives out of it.
“We just need to shore up some of our decision making,” he said, adding that mistakes can end up in the back of the net against a team like the Bengals.
The Knights play at St. Cloud on Saturday.
