The Knights hockey team lost two of three games, falling to Wayzata and Eden Prairie and beating St. Cloud to end the week on a high note.

STMA lost to Wayzata on Feb. 7 by a score of 4-1, an improvement on the 9-0 loss taken earlier in the season.

