The STMA boys’ hockey team had a light schedule with just one game but the game itself was anything but light. The Knights played Edina and lost 8-2 on March 6, but the first two periods were a much closer game.
After a scoreless first period, the teams combined for four goals in the second. On STMA’s end, Casy Laylin (Zach Miller) and Tyler Beckstrom (Tyler Jordan) tallied goals and the score was 2-2 after the second period.
The game got away from the Knights in the third period as the Hornets scored two quick goals and added four more to pull away for an 8-2 victory. Edina’s Jimmy Clark had a hat trick in the game.
The pandemic affected STMA’s schedule for the last week of the regular season. Instead of facing St. Cloud Tech, the Knights faced Brainerd on Monday, March 8 night. They play Moorhead on Thursday, March 11, night and finish the season at Holy Family.
