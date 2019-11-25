The STMA boys’ hockey season begins a new era as the team leaves the Mississippi 8 conference and joins the Lake Conference. Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the move gives the Knights one of the toughest schedules in the state.
“We are excited for every game that we play in the Lake Conference and to play against Edina, Minnetonka, Eden Prairie, and Wayzata,” Johnson said.
At the start of the season, STMA’s schedule includes ten games against top-ten ranked opponents and 15 games against teams ranked in the top 20. They maintain a conference rivalry with fellow new Lake Conference team Buffalo, and they hope to establish new rivalries with the rest of the teams in the conference.
STMA returns a handful of key players; Luc Laylin, Adam Flammang, Cody Kelly, Nick Lamere, Zach Miller, and Tyler Beckstrom.
One thing Johnson will miss about the Mississippi 8 conference is the rivalry games with Monticello and Rogers. Their close proximity led to some great games, he said.
In addition to the conference games, STMA also matches up with teams such as Hill Murray, Holy Family, and Benilde-St. Margaret’s.
Johnson said that the fans should come out to the STMA Ice Arena for some great hockey in 2019-20.
“Many of the best teams and players in the state will be playing in STMA,” he said.
The Knights played their first game on Tuesday night against Champlin Park. They host Prior Lake on Saturday afternoon at 3 p.m.
