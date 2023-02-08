The Knights hockey team had its best week of the regular season with wins in two of three, games. The Knights defeated Hopkins/Park on Jan. 31, fell to Roseau on Feb. 3 and beat Bemidji on Feb. 4.
STMA celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a win over Hopkins/Park.
The scoring got started in the first period on a goal by Reme Lobitz (Caleb Waller, Dylan Fischer). After Hopkins/Park tied the game, another goal by Leyton Punton (Lobitz, Blake Couet) made the score 2-1.
Caleb Waller (Jacob Rokala, Tyler Jordan) made it 3-1 in the second period. Karson Raymond (Nick Neutgens) added to the lead, and Punton (Couet) scored another goal to make the score 5- 1.
Rokala (Jordan, Waller) scored in the third before Hopkins/Park scored again. Tyler Jordan (Waller) capped the scoring to make the final score 7-2.
Owen Westerman made 22 saves on 24 shots in the victory, just the second of the season for the, Knights.
Head coach Jake Hindermann said that it was important for the seniors to have a good senior night.
“It’s nice to send them off on a game like this on a good note,” he said.
Roseau
The Knights took to the road for a trip up north over the weekend, with the first game on Friday night against Roseau.
STMA fell behind 3-0 in the first period and never really recovered. Karson Raymond (Tyler Jordan) cut into the lead later in the first.
Roseau scored four more goals to make the score 7-1 before the Knights scored a pair in the third. Raymond (Jordan) scored his second goal of the game and Caleb Waller (Rokala, Jordan) added another to make the final score 7-3.
Bemidji
The second game of the road trip saw the Knights face Bemidji on Saturday, and they won for just the third time on the season by a score of 3-2.
The scoring began in the second period when Reme Lobitz (Noah Bilicki, Owen Westerman) made it 1-0. After a Bemidji goal, Tyler Jordan (Caleb Waller) made it 2-1 in the final seconds of the period.
Jordan scored again in the first 20 seconds of the third period. One more goal followed for Bemidji, but the Knights held on for their third win of the season.
Owen Westerman made 40 saves to get the win.
The Knights hosted Wayzata on Tuesday, Feb. 7, after press deadline. They play at Eden Prairie on Thursday, Feb. 9, and play at St. Cloud on Saturday, Feb. 11.
