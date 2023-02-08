STMAboyHockey2-9.jpg

(Photo by Jake Schroer)

The Knights celebrate a goal scored late in the game.

The Knights hockey team had its best week of the regular season with wins in two of three, games. The Knights defeated Hopkins/Park on Jan. 31, fell to Roseau on Feb. 3 and beat Bemidji on Feb. 4.

STMA celebrated senior night on Tuesday with a win over Hopkins/Park.

