The Knights used a big first period to beat St. Cloud 6-3 on Saturday.
STMA outshot St. Cloud 21-5 in the opening period and led 3-0 several minutes into it. Luc Laylin scored first (Adam Flammang, Casy Laylin), Adam Flammang scored second (Cody Kelly) and Laylin scored again (C. Laylin). After St. Cloud scored twice, Laylin ended a wild first period with a hat trick (C. Laylin, Conner Couet).
In the third period, Zach Miller scored a crucial goal after St. Cloud drew within one (Kelly, Couet). Flammang scored on an empty net to put the game away late (L. Laylin, C. Laylin).
Head coach Jerr Johnson said that the game went back and forth.
“Credit to our guys that we didn’t panic on the bench,” he said.
STMA played Moorhead on Tuesday night. They play at Minnetonka on Thursday.
