STMA hockey went 1-1 over the week, beating Brainerd 5-2 and losing to Eden Prairie 5-4.
The Knights had a strong performance against Brainerd on Tuesday to come away with a big road win.
A big first period was key in their victory as Conner Couet (Will Anderson, Joey Robinson) put the Knights on the board. Luc Laylin (Cody Kelly, Casy Laylin) made it 2-0 and then Laylin (C. Laylin) scored again to cap a three-goal period.
In the third period, Cody Kelly (Couet, Adam Flammang) and Adam Flammang sealed the victory with a pair of goals. Aaron Loch made 21 saves in the win as the Knights improved to 7-6-3.
EDEN PRAIRIE
The Knights lost a tough game to conference leader Eden Prairie on Saturday, falling 5-4.
After falling behind 1-0, the Knights rallied for the lead thanks to goals by Luc Laylin (Adam Flammang) and Alec Waller (Tyler Beckstrom, Nick LaMere). The game would be 2-2 after one period.
STMA fell down 5-2 before rallying again, this time on goals by Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, Casy Laylin) and Nick LaMere. Unfortunately, they could not find the back of the net again and lost a close one.
STMA plays at Roseau and at Buffalo this weekend.
