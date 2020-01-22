STMA hockey went 1-1 over the week, beating Brainerd 5-2 and losing to Eden Prairie 5-4.

The Knights had a strong performance against Brainerd on Tuesday to come away with a big road win.

A big first period was key in their victory as Conner Couet (Will Anderson, Joey Robinson) put the Knights on the board. Luc Laylin (Cody Kelly, Casy Laylin) made it 2-0 and then Laylin (C. Laylin) scored again to cap a three-goal period.

In the third period, Cody Kelly (Couet, Adam Flammang) and Adam Flammang sealed the victory with a pair of goals. Aaron Loch made 21 saves in the win as the Knights improved to 7-6-3.

EDEN PRAIRIE

The Knights lost a tough game to conference leader Eden Prairie on Saturday, falling 5-4.

After falling behind 1-0, the Knights rallied for the lead thanks to goals by Luc Laylin (Adam Flammang) and Alec Waller (Tyler Beckstrom, Nick LaMere). The game would be 2-2 after one period.

STMA fell down 5-2 before rallying again, this time on goals by Adam Flammang (L. Laylin, Casy Laylin) and Nick LaMere. Unfortunately, they could not find the back of the net again and lost a close one.

STMA plays at Roseau and at Buffalo this weekend.

