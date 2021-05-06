Reynold Hamann

Reynold Hamann clears the final hurdle before winning the 110-meter race.

STMA lost its dual meet with Eden Prairie on both sides April 29 but had a number of solid performances in the process.

The boys got a win in the 400-meter dash from Benjamin Lefebvre (52.22). Caden Nordberg (2:03.67) scored a victory in the 800-meter run. Reynold Hamann won in both the 110 (15.62) and 300 (42.79) hurdles.

David Collins had the longest long jump (22-00.00), and Charles Wagner won both the shot put (45-02.75) and discus throw competitions (126-01). Samuel Eicher won the pole vault (10-06.00).

The girls had more success and fell by just a single point in their meet.

Aaliyah Heine had the top time in the 100-meter dash (12.76). Ali Weimer raced to a convincing finish in the 1600-meter run (5:03.30).

Emma Duerr won in both the 100 (15.83) and 300 (49.82) hurdle events. Olivia Peal won the long jump competition (16-09), and Raina Simat (34-04) had the best triple jump.

STMA’s relay teams won in the 4x100 (51.21) and 4x400 relays (4:23.35)

STMA’s next meet is at Minnetonka on Friday, May 7, in the afternoon.

