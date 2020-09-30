By Jake Schroer
Crow River News Sports
The STMA boys’ soccer team has struggled in a shortened season, but the team picked up its second victory of the season with a 2-0 win over the Hopkins Royals.
The Knights hosted Hopkins on Sept. 22 and grabbed a 1-0 lead in the first half on a goal from Ben Lefebvre. That score would carry into the second half, which led to some tense moments as STMA tried to hang on to the one-goal advantage.
Late in the second half, a defensive mistake by the Royals led to a goal from Dylan Ortiz to widen the lead to 2-0. STMA’s defense held firm and that was the final score of the night. In their two victories, the Knights have held the opposition scoreless.
Head coach Tomas Rodriguez said that the team came out a little flat, but they came through in the end.
“It was good to put one away, and again in the second half,” Rodriguez said. “It was Senior Night, so they really did a good job leading the team.”
WAYZATA
STMA got their first (and only?) crack at Wayzata on Sept. 24, finally getting the chance to play the Trojans after the early season doubleheader got cancelled at the beginning of September.
The game did not go well as the Knights surrendered two goals in the first half, and Wayzata added three more goals in the second half to win by a final of 5-0, sending the Knights tumbling to a 2-6 record with three games left to play in the regular season.
The Knights played at Eden Prairie on Tuesday night. They play at Buffalo on Thursday night, looking for a season sweep over their biggest rival.
