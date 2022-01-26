Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like to receive our latest news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our advertising news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our breaking news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Would you like to receive our latest email news? Signup today!
Receive the latest features from Scene in the West Metro.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
The Knights boys’ basketball team took a pair of losses to Edina and Eden Prairie to fall to 0-3 in the Lake Conference and 2-11 overall on the season.
STMA had balanced scoring in the game against Edina Jan. 18, but it was not enough as the Knights lost 80-64.
The score was close in the first half as the Knights kept it within nine points at 41-32 at the halftime break.
In the second half, however, the team could not find a way to keep up with the Hornets as they were outscored 39-32, leading to a 16-point loss.
STMA had no individual leading scorer with four players in double figures. Johnny Tennyson, Landon Riebel and Riley Purcell all scored 13 points. Colton Demarais scored 11 points.
Eden Prairie
The Knights got 24 points from Johnny Tennyson but suffered a lopsided loss to Eden Prairie Jan. 21 as they fell by a score of 88-67.
The two teams scored nearly identical amounts of points in both halves. Eden Prairie led 44-34 after one half and outscored the Knights 44-33 in the second half to reach a 21-point win.
Aside from Tennyson, the Knights had two other players in double figures. Riley Purcell and Colton Demarais scored 11 points.
STMA hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night. They host Hopkins Friday, Jan. 28 and Prior Lake Saturday, Jan. 29.
Copyright © 2021 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.