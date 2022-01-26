The Knights boys’ basketball team took a pair of losses to Edina and Eden Prairie to fall to 0-3 in the Lake Conference and 2-11 overall on the season.

STMA had balanced scoring in the game against Edina Jan. 18, but it was not enough as the Knights lost 80-64.

The score was close in the first half as the Knights kept it within nine points at 41-32 at the halftime break.

In the second half, however, the team could not find a way to keep up with the Hornets as they were outscored 39-32, leading to a 16-point loss.

STMA had no individual leading scorer with four players in double figures. Johnny Tennyson, Landon Riebel and Riley Purcell all scored 13 points. Colton Demarais scored 11 points.

Eden Prairie

The Knights got 24 points from Johnny Tennyson but suffered a lopsided loss to Eden Prairie Jan. 21 as they fell by a score of 88-67.

The two teams scored nearly identical amounts of points in both halves. Eden Prairie led 44-34 after one half and outscored the Knights 44-33 in the second half to reach a 21-point win.

Aside from Tennyson, the Knights had two other players in double figures. Riley Purcell and Colton Demarais scored 11 points.

STMA hosted Buffalo on Tuesday night. They host Hopkins Friday, Jan. 28 and Prior Lake Saturday, Jan. 29.

