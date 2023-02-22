The Knights boys basketball team lost three more games to Eden Prairie, Buffalo and Champlin Park, falling to 8-14 on the season.
It was mostly the same story for the Knights on Feb. 13 against Eden Prairie as they fell behind. They trailed by a score of 47-34 at the halftime break.
The Knights scored the exact same amount of points in the second half to fall by a final score of 86-68.
Colton Demarais led the Knights in scoring with 17 points. Logan Jans scored 14 points and Jeremiah Johnson added 11 points.
Buffalo
STMA lost to Buffalo for the second time on Feb. 16 by a score of 68-58.
The Knights struggled on offense in the first half, scoring just 21 points and falling behind by 18. The score was 39-21 at the halftime break.
The Knights made a comeback bid in the second half, but they could not get shots to fall when they needed them to do so. As a result, the team lost another game. STMA outscored the Bison 37-29 in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome the deficit.
Jordan Holm scored 14 points to lead the way. Demarais scored 11 points for the Knights, and Landon Riebel scored 10 points.
Champlin Park
The Knights fell to 8-14 with their seventh loss in a row, this time to Champlin Park on Feb. 18.
STMA fell behind by a score of 37-20 in the first half, and that was the score at halftime.
The second half saw the Knights score 44 points, but Champlin Park did enough to stay ahead and the Rebels took the win by a score of 72-64.
Johnson scored 18 points, leading the Knights in defeat. Riebel scored 15 points and Demarais scored 12 points.
The Knights hosted Hopkins on Tuesday night, Feb. 21, after press deadline. They host Minnetonka on Friday, Feb. 24, and travel to Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 25.
