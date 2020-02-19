The Knights lost two more Lake Conference games to run their losing streak to 11 games, falling to Wayzata and Edina.
STMA had the lead against Wayzata on Tuesday night, but could not close the game, falling 68-65 in the end.
After trailing early, the Knights took a 23-17 lead. At the end of the first half, they took a 36-32 lead.
Wayzata came back in the second half to take a 51-45 lead. Then, the lead grew to 57-45. The Knights came back over the last several minutes, but they fell short.
Evan Wieker scored 25 points to lead all Knights scorers.
EDINA
The Knights fell to Edina by a score of 63-50 on Friday night.
The two teams played a very even first half, with ties occurring at 12-12 and 26-26. Before the half, Edina outscored the Knights 8-1 to take a 34-27 lead.
Edina built the lead in the second half. The Knights briefly came back, but the Hornets shut them down for the last two minutes of the game to take the win by double digits.
Head coach Derek Johnson said that Edina had some bigger, physical guys who hurt the Knights inside.
“We were just trying to stay connected as best we could,” Johnson said. “We were never able to break that six/eight-point margin that they had at the start of the second half.”
Kale Hoselton led the Knights with 14 points.
The Knights played at Hopkins on Tuesday night. They host Eden Prairie on Friday night.
