The Knights boys’ basketball team took part in the Granite City Classic in St. Cloud over the holiday weekend. STMA fell to Spring Lake Park and Northfield in the tournament.
The Knights lost to Spring Lake Park in St. Cloud on Friday. Things were close in the first half and the Knights came out of it trailing by only three points at 42-39.
In the second half, however, they were outscored by 15 and ended up falling by a final score of 86-68 in the first round of the Granite City Classic.
Jack Carroll scored 18 points and Evan Wieker added 16.
NORTHFIELD
The Knights followed up their first-round loss with a 74-72 loss to Northfield on Saturday.
Once again, the opponent got out to a nice lead in the second half, but the Knights rallied and forced overtime. Unfortunately, things ultimately fell the Raiders’ way in OT and it led to another loss.
The Knights play at Rogers on Friday.
